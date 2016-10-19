Hugo Lloris thwarts Javier Hernández as Spurs survive onslaught

Tottenham were fortunate to hang on for a draw at Bayer Leverkusen

David Hytner in Leverkusen

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris saves a shot during the Champions League group E encounter with Bayer Leverkusen. Photograph: Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen 0 Tottenham 0

There had been little to advertise the Bayer Leverkusen onslaught. Tottenham Hotspur had not only been comfortable in the first half, they were impressive and on another night they would have been in front. Dele Alli was off target with a gilt-edged header while Vincent Janssen sent another one against the crossbar.

But this would be an occasion when Tottenham’s resilience endured an exacting test. They passed it and they might come to be grateful for this Champions League point, which kept them above Leverkusen, before the German club’s visit to Wembley in two weeks’ time.

The resistance was symbolised by goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris and the save that he made to deny Javier Hernández, the former Manchester United striker, in the 48th minute was one that needed several replays simply to understand.

Hernández had to score, following Lars Bender’s cross from the right; a significant portion of the goal was gaping. But he hooked his low shot too close to Lloris, and that represented the lifeline. Lloris seized it. He showed incredible agility to get down and then strength to clamp the ball with his right hand on to the line.

Video technology showed that the whole of the ball had not crossed it.

Spurs were hanging on for much of the second-half as Bayer showed plenty of pace and adventure. There were nervous moments in a defence that seemed to miss the injured Toby Alderweireld and there could be no mistaking the happiness among the travelling fans at full-time.

Son Heung-min had a shot blocked by Benjamin Henrichs on 25 minutes and Spurs had two moments before the interval when they were agonisingly close to going in front.

First, Kieran Trippier took Victor Wanyama’s pass and he crossed for Alli, who had timed his break into the area. Alli rose but his free header flashed past a post. Janssen had some encouraging moments and when he teed up Alli on 38 minutes, the midfielder’s shot was blocked by Omer Toprak. Trippier got to the loose ball and from his cross, Janssen’s header struck the bar. Lamela scooped the rebound towards the roof of the net only for Bernd Leno to tip it over.

Bayer crackled to life after the interval. Mehmedi had the ball in the net only for play to be called back for a foul on Lloris before the Spurs goalkeeper distinguished himself with the save that he had no right to make from Hernández.

It became one-way traffic but Leverkusen could not force the decisive breakthrough.

Guardian service

