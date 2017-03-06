BT see off Sky to keep Champions League rights

Inflation in cost of premium sports rights shows no signs of abating after 32% hike

Mark Sweney

A billboard advertising the Champions League on BT Sport in London. Photograph: Getty Images

A billboard advertising the Champions League on BT Sport in London. Photograph: Getty Images

 

BT has held on to the exclusive rights to Champions League football in the UK for another three years after seeing off Sky with a blockbuster £1.18bn bid (€1.37bn).

BT paid 32 per cent more than its existing £897m deal to keep control of all Champions League and Europa League rights in the UK until the summer of 2021.

BT is paying £394m a season under the new deal, a big increase on the current £299m a year, as rampant inflation in the cost of premium sports rights shows no signs of abating.

Before BT Sport entered the market two years ago, Sky and ITV had shared the Champions League rights in a deal worth £400m.

Viewing figures for the Champions League football have dropped in recent years, a fact highlighted by Sky when it lost the rights to BT at the 2013 auction.

BT has promised wider viewing access to the Champions League, with clips and highlights to be made available free on social media, as well as both finals.

Last season, BT streamed both finals on YouTube.

The deal means ITV will no longer be able to broadcast Champions League highlights after matches have finished on BT.

However, BT is set to explore sub-licensing deals with free-to-air partners in the UK, such as Channel 4 and ITV, after competition sponsors expressed concerns to Uefa about the lack of exposure under the existing deal.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, the marketing director at Uefa, said: “BT have delivered strong audiences in the UK and we are excited about their future plans for the use of social media which will engage a growing fan base that consumes sport in different ways.”

After submitting its bid last week, Gavin Patterson, the BT chief executive, appeared at a conference where he complained about theinflation of sports rights in the UK market.

*In Ireland RTE has the television and online rights to show Wednesday Champions League matches until 2018, while TV3 can show Tuesday Champions League matches.

Eir Sport meanwhile has exclusive rights in Ireland to show all live televised games from both the Champions League and the Europa League until the end of the 2017/18 tournaments.

Guardian services

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.