Brendan Rodgers believes Celtic ran out of gas after Old Firm exertions

Manager Brendan Rodgers was disappointed with Celtic’s 7-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona, but believes his side can learn lessons from the loss and become stronger.

Lionel Messi netted a hat-trick, with team-mate Luis Suarez bagging a brace, while a goal apiece from Neymar and Andres Iniesta completed the scoring for the Spanish giants at the Nou Camp.

Celtic’s best chance to score came with a penalty at 1-0 down, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Moussa Dembele’s weak effort.

Rodgers, whose Scottish Premiership side beat Old Firm rivals Rangers 5-1 at the weekend, told BT Sport 3: “We put a huge effort into the weekend and got a fantastic victory.

“It’s always going to be really, really tough in your next game to probably the best possession team in the world.

“I think in the first half we had a critical moment in the game. We went 1-0 down very early and then got a great chance and I think if you get the penalty and get it to 1-1 then it makes it a little bit nervy, especially after them losing at the weekend.

“But, of course, not long after that they got the second goal and I think in the second half we ran out of legs to be honest.

“The game at the weekend added to the immense quality they have in their game and it obviously becomes very difficult and then the scoreline by the end is bitterly disappointing.

“There’s a lot to take from the game for the players in terms of technique, in terms of simplicity and quality and lots of things to learn for them from the game.”

Dembele is confident the Hoops can move on from their latest defeat, saying: “It was a disappointing night for us. It was a game against one of the best teams in the world and I think we let them play a little too much and that cost us today.

“(You can learn a lot) When you’re playing against big players and one of the best players in the world and you have to see what they’re doing.”

The French forward is eager to move on following his penalty miss midway through the first half.

He added: “When I went to kick the football I tried to put it inside the netting but today the keeper saved it and in football, sometimes you score and sometimes you miss.

“I have to forget this one and move on to the next one.

“The squad just have to keep working hard and learn from our mistakes and hopefully next time we won’t make the same mistakes.”