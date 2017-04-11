Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra injured in bus blast

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was injured after three explosions near his club’s team bus ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first leg with Monaco.

The centre-half, who can also play at right-back, is reported to have suffered lacerations to his hand.

Bartra, a Spain international with 12 caps, is in his first season with the German club after his summer move from Barcelona. He swapped the Nou Camp for Westfalenstadion on a four-year deal for a reported fee of €8 million.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Dortmund, having made 30 appearances, and played an important role in his side’s run to the last eight of the Champions League, featuring in seven of their eight games so far.

A product of Barcelona’s famed youth set-up, he made his debut for the Spanish giants in 2011 aged 20, while still regularly representing Barcelona B in the Segunda Division.

He was never a regular, though, managing only 59 starts in the next five years and is perhaps best known to some for being the defender Gareth Bale out-ran for a memorable goal in the 2014 Copa del Rey final.

Press Association