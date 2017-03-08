‘Bayern’s bloodbath should be Wenger’s Sargnagel’

German tabloid Bild called it the “gala of Bayern and a humiliation for every Arsenal fan” in their sports pages this morning. And that was pretty spot on.

Overall though, the German press’ analysis of Bayern Munich’s 5-1, and 10-2 aggregate, last-16 win over Arsenal was pretty low-key. Only the odd mention of this being “the next step to a possible triple.”

While Die Welt claimed that, “Europe is astonished at the power of the Bavarians, their increase in the first half of the season, and the desolate constitutional Arsenal. 10: 2 in two games - an exclamation point to international competition?”

Bild did however poke fun at the work of some Arsenal fans on the Wikipedia page of Greek referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos - the man who “Arsenal fans saw the blame for the second 1: 5 disaster”.

“What made them angry was that the Greek had a double fight with Theo Walcott in the penalty area in the first half Xabi Alonso. In the penalty shoot-out for the Bavarians, however, he was very petty, with the whistle as well as with the whistle against Laurent Koscielny.

“They therefore lived their frustration during the game on the English Wikipedia.

“An excerpt: ‘He became known in 2017 as the first blind referee in a Champions League game, while Arsenal Bayern. He was caught by a British journalist who was given a brown envelope by a well-known Uefa representative before the match. This would explain the extremely strange decisions made during the game. He and his assistant, who was behind the Arsenal goal in the second half, were now excluded from any European competitions.”

Meanwhile Spiegel were humble to point out the early dominance of Arsenal - an opening 50 minute period which they and defender Mats Hummels refer to as a “pomadigen appearance” for Bayern, a bit on the slippery side that means.

But after that, “Bayern is easily entering the quarter-finals...

“Because they can and because they want it. The team is greedy again on goals. And on the other hand there is an arsenal team, which of course had before the kick-off few chances, but was hardly against the second blame. And that made it seem possible for the fans of Arsenal to imagine the impossibilities possible: That a farewell to Arsène Wenger might be a good idea.”

Die Welt went with the headline “Bayern’s ‘bloodbath’ should be Wenger’s Sargnagel”. Sarnagil translates to coffin nails.

“The Bavarians humble the Arsenal. The anger of Arsenal fans on coach Arsène Wenger is getting stronger. The end of an era seems sealed. The behavior of some players speaks volumes.”

The English media followed a similar Wenger-out theme.

The back page headlines were as damning as it gets for the man who Blind describe as “coach legend Arsene Wenger”:

The Guardian: “Arsenal’s hu,iliation leaves Wenger staring into the abyss”

The Telegraph: “Humiliated”

The Times: “2-1, Wenger hits all time low”

Daily Mail: “SHAME AGAIN”

The Star: “SHAME OLD STORY”

The Sun: “WENGER OUT”

The Mirror: “LAUGHING STOCK”

Metro: “WENGER OUT”