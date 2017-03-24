Barcelona fined over PSG comeback celebrations
Pitch invasion and five bookings both result in fines for the Catalan club after famous win
Barcelona’s supporters celebrate the win over Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou stadium earlier this month. Photograph: Albert Llop/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Barcelona have been fined over the ecstatic celebrations at the end of their incredible Champions League comeback victory over Paris St Germain earlier this month.
Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body imposed a fine of €19,000 for the pitch invasion that followed Sergi Roberto’s 95th-minute goal, which secured a 6-1 victory on the night after a 4-0 defeat in the first leg in Paris.
The fine was also issued for the “improper conduct” of Barcelona’s players, with five bookings picked up by Luis Enrique’s men during the game.
No team in Uefa club competition history had ever successfully overcome a 4-0 first-leg deficit previously.