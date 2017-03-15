Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak ensures safe passage

Goalkeeper outstanding as Spanish side book quarter-final slot for fourth straight year

Kevin Volland of Bayer Leverkusen has a shot at goal saved by Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid during the Champions League round of 16 second leg at Vicente Calderon Stadium. Photograph: Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (Atletico go through 4-2 on agg)

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak was the hero as the Spanish side reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the fourth year in a row after drawing 0-0 with Bayer Leverkusen in an open last-16 second leg on Wednesday.

Slovenia international Oblak made an outstanding triple save to deny Julian Brandt and Kevin Volland in the second half and he made further impressive stops late in the game to shut out the Germans and secure a 4-2 aggregate success.

Atletico had the better of the first half and it took a top-class save from Oblak’s opposite number Bernd Leno to prevent Angel Correa giving Atletico the lead before the break, flying to his left to tip away a goalbound shot.

The impressive Correa nearly crafted an outstanding goal in the second half but could not find the target while top scorer Antoine Griezmann also came close to putting Atletico out of sight, sending a classy chip just wide.

