Celtic extend lead further with easy win over Inverness

It’s a 10th win in 11 league games for Brendan Rodgers side who are now 10 points clear

Inverness’ Iain Vigurs and Celtic’s Scott Brown battle for the ball during the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Photo: Jeff Holmes/PA

Inverness’ Iain Vigurs and Celtic’s Scott Brown battle for the ball during the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Photo: Jeff Holmes/PA

 

Celtic 3 Inverness 0

Celtic extended their near-perfect record in the Ladbrokes Premiership with comfortable 3-0 win over Inverness at Parkhead.

Winger Scott Sinclair opened the scoring in the 48th minute before striker Leigh Griffiths, making his first start in more than two months, made it 2-0 from close range in the 64th minute.

Caley Thistle midfielder Greg Tansey, booked just before the break for one too many infringements, was sent off by referee Crawford Allan for fouling Callum McGregor in the build to the second goal.

The visitors, the only team to have taken points off Celtic in the league this season with their 2-2 draw back in September, lost a third to substitute Tom Rogic in the 83rd minute as the leaders made it to 10 wins and one draw in 11 fixtures to go 10 points clear of Aberdeen with a game in hand.

One possible downside of the afternoon from a Celtic and Scotland perspective was that skipper Scott Brown — back from international retirement for Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on Friday night — went off with what looked like an injury just after the hour-mark.

Brendan Rodgers’ side signed off before the international break, however, in commanding position with the Betfred Cup final against the Dons to look forward to later in the month.

After recovering from the virus that kept him out of the 1-1 Champions League draw against Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday night, Griffiths paired up with Moussa Dembele as McGregor, Patrick Roberts and Jozo Simunovic also came in with Cristian Gamboa, Emilio Izaguirre, Tom Rogic and James Forrest dropping to the bench.

Number one Inverness keeper Owain Fon Williams returned at the expense of Cameron Mackay with Lewis Horner and Billy King also coming in for the injured duo Carl Tremarco and Aaron Doran.

The home side started with three at the back but had to change back to a four in the 13th minute when Mikael Lustig limped off following a strong challenge by Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings, left-back Izaguirre coming on and Stuart Armstrong dropping back to right-back.

Celtic sprang into life only after Hoops keeper Craig Gordon saved a Ross Draper header.

Fon Williams made a fine save from Griffiths’ close-range volley by tipping the ball over the bar before Dembele just failed to reach a Roberts’ cut-back six yards out.

Armstrong, however, should have given the home side the lead in the 35th minute when Izaguirre planted a cross on to his head but the former Dundee United midfielder headed well wide from 12 yards.

Sinclair ended the first-half by skying the ball over from around the same distance after weaving his way into the penalty area.

However, three minutes after the break he was more accurate when McGregor sent him racing into the box, firing low past Fon William from 14 yards for his 10th of the season.

The goal allowed Celtic to relax and Griffiths, McGregor and Brown all had efforts on goal within minutes of the opener.

Inverness dropped further back as the champions pressed with purpose.

In the 61st minute there was some concern when Brown, the Parkhead side’s best player this season, was replaced by Nir Bitton and the Scotland skipper did not appear to be moving freely as he came off.

Three minutes later, Griffiths clinched the points when he tapped in from a few yards out after Fon William parried Dembele’s drive, with referee Allan racing back to deal with Tansey who had crunched McGregor seconds earlier.

Celtic pounded the visitors thereafter and from 16 yards Rogic, who had replaced Dembele in the 70th minute, drove in from Armstrong’s cut-back for number three with Inverness fortunate to leave without suffering further pain.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.