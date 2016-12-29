Carlos Tevez completes €600,000-a-week deal to China

Former Manchester City and Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has joined Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

The Chinese club announced the signing of Tevez from Argentinian side Boca Juniors on Thursday in a statement on their official website.

Shanghai are reported to have agreed a deal worth €82million for the forward, including a salary of almost €600,000 a week.

“Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC reached a transfer agreement with Argentina Club Atletico Boca Juniors. Carlos Alberto Tevez is officially joined Shanghai Shenhua,” the statement said.

Thirty-two-year-old Tevez, who has also played for Corinthians, West Ham and Juventus, will play for Gus Poyet’s side next season after scoring 25 goals in 56 matches for Boca Juniors.

Shanghai finished fourth in last year’s Chinese Super League standings.

Tevez will team up with former Newcastle strikers Demba Ba and Obafemi Martins at Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

The Argentina international joins a growing list of high-profile players to head to China, which includes Graziano Pelle, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Jackson Martinez and Oscar — who agreed a deal to leave Chelsea for a reported €61million earlier this month.

Tevez began his seven-year stint in England at West Ham following a controversial move, alongside international team-mate Javier Mascherano, from Corinthians in 2006.

He helped the Hammers avoid relegation before moving to Manchester United, where he won the Champions League, two Premier League titles and the League Cup.

After two seasons at Old Trafford he switched allegiances to Manchester City in 2009 and helped to end the club’s 35-year wait for a trophy when claiming the FA Cup in 2011.

Tevez also played a pivotal role in securing the Premier League title for City from under the noses of their neighbours on a dramatic final day of the 2011-12 season.

A move to Juventus followed, where he won successive Serie A crowns in 2014 and 2015, and last year he helped his hometown club Boca Juniors claim the Argentine Primera Division title.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement on Boca’s official website read: “Club Atletico Boca Juniors reached an agreement with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of China for the transfer of Carlos Tevez, respecting the player’s willingness to continue his football career in the Asian country.

“Good luck Carlitos! You will always be in our hearts.”