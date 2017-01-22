Brendan Rodgers appreciates home help in Scottish Cup

Brendan Rodgers welcomed a home tie after Celtic were paired with Inverness in the fifth-round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Hoops fan Rod Stewart helped make the draw at Airdrieonians’ Excelsior Stadium after the Ladbrokes Premiership side cruised to a 3-0 win over League One part-timers Albion Rovers.

Inverness are the only team to have taken points off the champions this season but the Parkhead boss is happy to welcome the Highlanders to Celtic Park.

He said: “It is a home draw. It doesn’t matter who you play, you always want a home draw and when that comes we know it will be a tough game.

“But it is a competition that we want to win and if we want to win it we have to go through each game and I am sure Inverness will be a tough game for us.”

Cup holders Hibernian could face an Edinburgh derby against Hearts.

Ian Cathro’s side face a replay against Raith Rovers after their 1-1 draw at Starks Park and should they get past the Kirkcaldy men they will host their neighbours at Tynecastle.

Rangers will face Championship side Morton at Ibrox.

In two other all-Premiership ties, Ross County, convincing 6-2 winners against Dundee United, host Aberdeen, while Partick Thistle travel to face St Johnstone at McDiarnid Park.

Martin Canning’s Hamilton, who scored a dramatic added time penalty at Kilmarnock on Saturday to win 1-0, face second-tier opposition in the shape of Dunfermline.

Championship strugglers St Mirren, who caused the upset of the fourth round by beating Premiership Dundee at Dens Park, next face League One side East Fife.

The winner of the replay between League One outfit Queen’s Park and Championship side Ayr — following their goalless draw on Saturday — will host a team from League Two, with Clyde battling again with Stirling Albion for a place in the next round after a 2-2 draw.