Bastian Schweinsteiger had his farewell last night too

German midfielder has been frozen out by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany is thrown in the air by his teammates after his final international match. Photograph: EPA

Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany is thrown in the air by his teammates after his final international match. Photograph: EPA

 

Bastian Schweinsteiger says he can envisage a future in New York, but not before 2018.

The Manchester United midfielder played his final game for Germany on Wednesday night, making a tearful farewell in his testimonial — a 2-0 win over Finland.

He insists he has not played the last game of his career at the highest level, though, despite a difficult situation at United which he is intent on resolving positively before thinking of the next step, which could be a move to Major League Soccer.

“New York is a great city, but I have a contract with United until 2018 and you know what the atmosphere is like at Old Trafford and it’s my dream to run out there again,” he told Germany’s ZDF television.

“I hope I get the chance to help the team again.”

Schweinsteiger has been frozen out by new United manager Jose Mourinho and he is no longer training with the first team — but he says he will just keep working hard and see how the situation evolves.

He continued: “I’m the kind of person who lives on intuition. I don’t think of planning ahead, I like to live and enjoy the moment.

“I love football still too much and that means being on the field, playing, and that is what I am thinking about.

“I’m enjoying it too much at the moment and I hope that it continues a few more years yet.”

He shared the field with Mesut Ozil on Wednesday and the Arsenal forward paid tribute to a man he says he will miss when he reports for international duty in future.

“We’re all sad,” Ozil said. “We know he’s a great lad and a great footballer who’s given a great deal for his country and you can see how grateful the fans are to have had a player like him.

“We’re all delighted to have been able to play with him, and we’re very proud of him.

“Of course we will miss him. He and Lukas Podolski, who we mustn’t forget either, had a great deal of positive energy all the time.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.