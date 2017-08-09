Barcelona will have to pay €150m for Ousmane Dembélé

Borussia Dortmund reluctant to sell French forward as Barca look to replace Neymar

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Ed Aarons

Borussia Dortmund want €150m for Ousmane Dembélé. Photograph: Patrik Stollarz/AFP

Borussia Dortmund want €150m for Ousmane Dembélé. Photograph: Patrik Stollarz/AFP

 

Borussia Dortmund have told Barcelona that they will not consider selling Ousmane Dembélé for less than €150m (£135m) as they continue to search for a replacement for Neymar.

After Dortmund’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke indicated earlier this week that they would reject an opening bid worth around €100m (£90.2m), a Barça delegation travelled to Germany on Tuesday to continue negotiations. However, the German side – who purchased the France forward last summer for just €15m and has four years remaining on his current contract – remain adamant that they do not want to sell the 20-year-old who scored six goals in his debut season in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund’s concern is that they would be unable to find a suitable replacement of Dembélé’s age and potential before the end of the transfer window, with the pricetag of €150m designed to force Barcelona to look elsewhere. They are faced with a similar predicament in their attempts to purchase Philippe Coutinho, with Liverpool adamant that the Brazilian will not be leaving Anfield this summer.

Dembélé is understood to be keen on moving to Spain but is realistic that he may have to stay at Dortmund another season. His former club Rennes are also believed to have a sell-on clause which would mean they are due up to €30m of any transfer fee received.

(Guardian service)

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.