Barcelona rattle off five more goals as Leganes put to sword

Messi, Suarez and Neymar were all on target again as the champions eased to three points

Barcelona’s forward Paco Alcacer jumps over Leganes’ defender Victor Diaz during the La Liga clash at the Butarque municipal stadium in Leganes. Photo: Getty Images

Leganes 1 Barcelona 5

Barcelona’s unstoppable trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar all scored to make short work of newly promoted Leganés in La Liga on Saturday.

The three combined repeatedly in the first half to set the defending champions on their way to a 5-1 win in Barça’s first visit to Leganés, a small club from southern Madrid playing its maiden campaign in the top tier.

Messi scored twice, and hit a post, giving the Argentina star five goals in two matches during a five-day span.

Last weekend, Barcelona left Messi and Suárez on the bench against Alavés, only to see the promoted side snatch a rare 2-1 win at Camp Nou. Lesson learned.

Luis Enrique went with Messi and Suárez from the start this time and the two linked up with striker partner Neymar to completely outclass their hosts.

Playing just their fourth match in the top flight in its 88-year history, Leganéss opted to be daring. They had reason to trust their coach, Asier Garitano, who had led the club from the third division to the first in only three years. They started the season with a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo and a 0-0 draw against Atlético Madrid.

Their high defensive line, however, left Barcelona’s big three with plenty of room to romp.

The easy win was a continuation of Barcelona’s dominant week after thrashing Celtic 7-0. Messi scored three times against the Scottish champions and helped set a club record for their biggest win in the Champions League.

