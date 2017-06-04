Bad news for United - Griezmann says he’s going nowhere

‘It would be a dirty move to leave now. We talked to the leaders and we will be back’

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Antoine Griezmann jokes with his France team mate Paul Pogba during a training session for the national team. Photograph: Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann jokes with his France team mate Paul Pogba during a training session for the national team. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Antoine Griezmann has pledged his immediate future to Atletico Madrid, saying it would be a “dirty move” to leave the club after their transfer ban was upheld.

The 26-year-old France forward had been heavily linked with a potential world-record transfer to Manchester United, but any such move is off after the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this week upheld a ban on the club registering new players in this transfer window.

Speaking on French television show Telefoot on Sunday morning, Griezmann said: “The ruling of the CAS has come through. Atletico cannot recruit. With my sporting advisor, Eric Olhats, we decided to stay.

“It’s a hard time for the club. It would be a dirty move to leave now. We talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season.”

Atletico, along with city rivals Real Madrid, were handed two-window transfer bans in January 2016 for multiple breaches of global football’s rules on the registration of under-18s and both clubs failed in their appeals to Fifa last September.

The two Spanish giants then took their cases to the CAS but, while Real saw their ban halved to one transfer window in December, Atletico announced on Thursday that the only reduction they had been given was regarding their financial penalty — down from £720,000 to £440,000.

That leaves them unable to sign new players until the January window, ending the club’s bid to bring in Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, who was seen as a likely replacement for Griezmann.

Griezmann, who has a release clause in his contract set at €100 million, scored 26 goals in 53 appearances for Atletico this past season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.