Aviva Stadium to enforce ‘no bag’ policy for Uruguay friendly after security review

Fans attending the Republic of Ireland v Uruguay soccer friendly in Dublin on Sunday evening have been told they will face heightened security measures at the stadium.

The Football Association of Ireland advised supporters to arrive at the Aviva Stadium at least an hour ahead of the 6pm kick-off. It is implementing a “no bag” policy and said supporters will not be allowed to bring rucksacks or bags into the game.

In a notice on its website on Saturday, the FAI reminded fans of new security measures and said search procedures will be in place at all entry points.

“Because of this it is advisable all supporters arrive a little earlier than normal,” the FAI said.