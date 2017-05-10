Athlone allegations being linked to similar chaos at Romanian club

FC Academica Clinceni, owned by Chinese agent, became embroiled in scandal

Emmet Malone

Uefa have contacted the FAI regarding allegations of betting fraud involving Athlone Town.

Uefa have contacted the FAI regarding allegations of betting fraud involving Athlone Town.

 

The Romanian club owned by the Chinese agent, Xiadong “Eric” Mao descended into near mayhem last year according to Romanian sports daily Gazeta Sportiulor.

The paper has linked events at both the Romanian club and Athlone, along with those at Lisbon’s Atletico Clube de Portugal and a number of sides in the Baltic countries.

The paper reports that FC Academica Clinceni sacked its manager soon after Mao’s company, Anping Football Club Limited, took control, and replaced him with former Dinamo Bucharest defender Mugur Bolohan.

Another former Dinamo player, Alexandru Dragomir, was acting on behalf of the Chinese directors and the club’s goalkeeper, Andrei Marinescu, subsequently reported him for attempting to persuade him to concede as many goals as possible during the game.

Dragomir was later banned while Marinescu left and Bolohan returned to his former club Berceni as manager. This is the club that Dragos Sfrijan left in order to join Athlone.

Clinceni, meanwhile, lost their last five league games of the campaign, conceding 13 goals, before a 6-0 defeat in a summer friendly against Russian side Amkar Perm in Austria attracted interest from the authorities over irregular betting patterns.

No direct link between Mao and Athlone has been established but he has been linked to several other European clubs including Atletico from where some of the current Athlone coaching and playing staff arrived.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.