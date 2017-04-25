Ajax to rename their stadium after Johan Cruyff

Club announce plans on former Ajax, Barcelona and Holland great’s 70th birthday

Ajax plan on renaming their stadium; The Johan Cruyff Arena. Photograph: Getty Images

Ajax are planning to rename their stadium as the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The club announced the decision on what would have been the former Ajax, Barcelona and Holland great’s 70th birthday.

Cruyff, who won three European Cups during his playing days with Ajax, died in March 2016 after losing his battle with lung cancer.

A club statement on Tuesday confirmed the intention to change the name of the Amsterdam ArenA.

“The board of the Amsterdam Arena (Stadion Amsterdam), the board of AFC Ajax and the mayor have agreed in a letter of intent to change the name of the Amsterdam Arena to the Johan Cruyff Arena,” the statement on Ajax’s website read.

“With the name change, the three parties want the best footballer Amsterdam has had to get a worthy tribute.

Jordi Cruyff (Johan’s son) has stated that he was pleased and honoured by the letter of intent to change the name on behalf of the family.

“Details are spelled out in a contract that within six months will be submitted to the city council, the management and supervisory boards of Stadion Amsterdam and Ajax.

“The parties are convinced that this will do justice to the memory of Johan Cruyff and express the hope that the Johan Cruyff Arena is an inspiration for players from all over the world.”

