Aberdeen turn down second Cardiff City bid for Jonny Hayes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has revealed Cardiff City made a near-identical second bid for Republic of Ireland winger Jonny Hayes.

The Dons rejected the offer, believed to be worth about £500,000 (€575,000), and McInnes called for the situation to be resolved quickly as he looks ahead to a Scottish Cup fourth-round contest with Stranraer on Saturday.

McInnes said: “They have come in with another bid. They came in with a bid last night (Wednesday) but it was the exact same offer, just structured differently. There was no more money involved.

“We have a high regard for Jonny Hayes and all our players, and if they or anybody else has the same regard as Jonny Hayes as we do at the club, from every supporter to the chairman to myself to his team-mates, they will see that bid for what it is. He is worth a lot more to us than that.”

McInnes has spoken daily with the 29-year-old Dubliner since news of Neil Warnock’s interest first emerged.

“Jonny is aware of the situation and he is just concentrating on Saturday’s game,” McInnes said. “There is nothing we can do, Jonny or myself or the chairman, it’s up to others to dictate things.

“It’s naive to think there wouldn’t be clubs interested in your players but you would ideally want it resolved one way or another quickly.

“We just want to make sure it doesn’t affect us as a team or Jonny as an individual going into Saturday’s game and I’m confident that won’t be the case.”

McInnes this week saw winger Wes Burns return to Bristol City after a loan spell was cut short and he is closing in on a new signing himself.

“We have identified different options but there is certainly an area in the team that we feel would help us,” he said. “Hopefully we can get some news on that next week.”

Aberdeen are still waiting to hear if Norwich will renew James Maddison’s loan deal while McInnes expressed concern over the game time Cammy Smith is getting during his season-long loan with Dundee United.

Contract talks were held with several players during the winter break and more are planned with Niall McGinn and his agent towards the end of January after Hearts were linked with interest in the Northern Ireland international, who was given an extended break.

“I was in contact with Niall every other day when he was away and it was great to see him come back so fresh,” McInnes said.

“If ever you are feeling a wee bit lethargic I would recommend a week in San Francisco gauging by his training. He is energised and he looks as if he is really ready to get his teeth into the second half of the season.”