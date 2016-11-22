Shortlist announced for eir Sport Sports Book of the Year

The shortlist for the eir Sport Sports Book of the Year has been announced with five publications competing for the award.

GAA, rugby, athletics and soccer feature on the list for the award won last year by John Leonard’s ‘Dub Sub Confidential’.

‘What do you think of that?’ written by Kieran Donaghy with Kieran Shannon; Rob Heffernan’s Autobiography, ‘Walking Tall’; ‘Out of Control’ by Cathal McCarron with Christy O’Connor; ‘The Battle’ by Paul O’Connell and ‘Spirit of ‘58’ written by Evan Marshall make up the five.

Marshall’s tale of Norhtern Ireland’s 1958 World Cup cmapaign – where they came within one game of meeting Brazil in the semi-finals – is the only non-biographical book on the list.

“The five shortlisted books and authors will be the subject of five separate specialist programmes broadcast on eir Sport detailing their respective books. The overall winning author will receive a €1,500 cash prize, a specially commissioned trophy and €10,000 worth of TV advertising on eir Sport,” said Brian Quinn, Operations Director of eir Sport.

The winner will be announced at an event in Dublin City centre on Monday, 5th December.