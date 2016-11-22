Shortlist announced for eir Sport Sports Book of the Year

Five publications are in with a chance of winning the award taken by ‘Dub Sub Confidential’ last year

Rob Heffernan, who was presented with the 2012 London Olympic Men’s 50km Race Walk Bronze Medal this month, has had his book ‘Walking Tall’ shortlisted for the eir Sport Sports Book of the Year. Photo: Inpho

Rob Heffernan, who was presented with the 2012 London Olympic Men’s 50km Race Walk Bronze Medal this month, has had his book ‘Walking Tall’ shortlisted for the eir Sport Sports Book of the Year. Photo: Inpho

 

The shortlist for the eir Sport Sports Book of the Year has been announced with five publications competing for the award.

GAA, rugby, athletics and soccer feature on the list for the award won last year by John Leonard’s ‘Dub Sub Confidential’.

‘What do you think of that?’ written by Kieran Donaghy with Kieran Shannon; Rob Heffernan’s Autobiography, ‘Walking Tall’; ‘Out of Control’ by Cathal McCarron with Christy O’Connor; ‘The Battle’ by Paul O’Connell and ‘Spirit of ‘58’ written by Evan Marshall make up the five.

Marshall’s tale of Norhtern Ireland’s 1958 World Cup cmapaign – where they came within one game of meeting Brazil in the semi-finals – is the only non-biographical book on the list.

“The five shortlisted books and authors will be the subject of five separate specialist programmes broadcast on eir Sport detailing their respective books. The overall winning author will receive a €1,500 cash prize, a specially commissioned trophy and €10,000 worth of TV advertising on eir Sport,” said Brian Quinn, Operations Director of eir Sport.

The winner will be announced at an event in Dublin City centre on Monday, 5th December.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.