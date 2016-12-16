Shane Ross: unlikely funding will be cut for not reaching gender quotas

Sports minister Shane Ross has indicated organisations won’t be fined for not meeting gender quotas, despite Minister of State for Sport Patrick O’Donovan last week saying that would be the case.

Speaking on Morning Ireland last week O’Donovan said that under new rules, which he says he hopes to introduce in the new year, sporting bodies will face cuts to their State funding unless at least 30 per cent of their board positions are filled by women.

Organisations such as the GAA responded cautiously to O’Donovan’s comments saying that they were “not involved in drawing up the gender quota plan.”

And today, after meeting with close to 50 organisations to discuss methods of furthering women’s involvement in sport, Shane Ross said that “there was a general consensus at the meeting that punitive measures would not assist us in achieving this goal.”

An analysis by The Irish Times earlier this year showed that of the top 20 sports organisations in terms of 2015 State-funding, seven of them had a female representation of 10 per cent or less.

These included the three most popular and heavily-funded sporting bodies in the country.

Between the 50 places filled by the executive committees/boards of the FAI, IRFU and GAA there was just a single female representative.