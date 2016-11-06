Young Munster take over at the top in Division 1A

For the third round running, there are new leaders in Division 1A after Young Munster took over top spot with a thrilling 34-32 bonus point win at St Mary’s.

Munsters capitalised on Dublin University’s loss to Lansdowne, their Munster centre Dan Goggin doing a good deal of damage against Mary’s with a first-half brace of tries.

St Mary’s came storming back with five second-half tries. However, scrumhalf Rob Guerin’s 76th-minute try sealed the Limerick club’s win.

Cork Constitution climbed into the top four courtesy of a 31-15 bonus point win over bottom side Terenure. Full-back Shane Daly crossed for his fourth try of the campaign.

Daly’s Ireland Under-20 colleague James Ryan touched down and had a starring role in UCD’s hard-earned 23-16 victory over Garryowen. Round five leaders Trinity were kept scoreless in the second half as 11 unanswered points guided Lansdowne to a 25-14 triumph at College Park. Backs Eamonn Mills and John O’Donnell notched tries either side of half-time and Scott Deasy kicked five penalties.

Buoyant Buccaneers swapped positions with UL Bohemians at the top of Division 1B after running in six tries.

The Buccs back-line cut loose at Dubarry Park, winger Jordan Conroy’s first half brace – the Tullamore youngster now has seven tries in all – helping them coast to a convincing 49-17 win.

Forwards Mark Rowley, Iain McGann and Conor Maguire accounted for three of Old Wesley’s four tries as they outlasted promotion rivals Ballymena by 27-25 at Eaton Park. .

Galwegians blew a 14-point first half lead as Ballynahinch won 30-24 at Crowley Park.

Replacement Michael Skelton scored a crucial 70th minute try, as Naas held onto fourth place with a 10-6 home success against UCC. Tries from Richie Mullane and prop Conor Glynn helped Shannon register their first league win, a 17-10 victory over Dolphin.