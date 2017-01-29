Young Munster cut Lansdowne’s lead at the top to a point

Outhalf Alan Tynan kicks 14 points in Limerick club’s vital 19-10 win in Division 1A

Alan Tynan: Young Munster teenage outhalf kicked 14 points in the victory over Lansdowne at Tom Clifford Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Alan Tynan: Young Munster teenage outhalf kicked 14 points in the victory over Lansdowne at Tom Clifford Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Tipperary teenager Alan Tynan was at his accurate best as Young Munster cut Lansdowne’s lead at the top of Ulster Bank League Division 1A to a single point.

Promising outhalf Tynan, who recently made his British & Irish Cup debut for Munster ‘A’, kicked 14 points in the Cookies’ 19-10 win over Lansdowne. The result means Lansdowne boss Mike Ruddock is still searching for his first victory at Tom Clifford Park.

Cian Bohane and Alan Bennie, one of four Ireland Sevens internationals in the visitors’ backline, swapped tries as second-placed Munsters ended a ferociously competitive first half with a 16-10 lead.

Tynan’s fourth successful penalty of the afternoon was the only score after the break, the home pack holding firm to deny Lansdowne a losing bonus point.

Dave Fanagan stepped in at outhalf and scored 12 points for St Mary’s as they ended their four-match losing streak by defeating Old Belvedere 27-18 at Templeville Road.

Clontarf were the only team in the top flight to win both back-to-back fixtures either side of Christmas as they whitewashed Dublin University 29-0 at College Park. Former Leinster winger Mick McGrath starred with four tries, including a second-half hat-trick.

Bottom side Terenure College lifted their spirits with a well-earned 27-17 success at home to Garryowen, scoring all of their points in the second half with a penalty try and a brace from centre Marc Hiney.

A sterling defensive performance in the first half was followed by tries from Stephen Murphy and Leinster ‘A’ captain Peadar Timmins as UCD carved out a terrific 17-3 victory over high-flying Cork Constitution at Belfield.

Winning start

Meanwhile, in Division 1B, new Shannon head coach Tom Hayes enjoyed a winning start as they gained revenge on Galwegians, prevailing 17-14 on Thomond Park’s back pitch.

Young half-backs Fionn McGibney, Jack Stafford and Keith Kavanagh – the latter’s replacement at scrumhalf – all came up trumps for Hayes, with Stafford and Kavanagh scoring a try in each half.

Ulster’s Peter Nelson played for the first time since dislocating his left mid-foot in December 2015 as he made a try-scoring return at full-back in Ballynahinch’s 30-8 bonus point dismissal of Dolphin.

A second-half penalty try helped Ballymena earn a share of the spoils in a 13-all draw with leaders Buccaneers in Athlone, while tries from Cian Aherne and James Ryan saw UL Bohemians claim an 18-9 verdict away to UCC.

Gavin Kennedy’s 75th-minute penalty steered Ashbourne to their first ever Ulster Bank All-Ireland Junior Cup title as they overcame defending champions Enniscorthy 22-20 in Saturday’s pulsating final at Donnybrook.

Ashbourne’s scrum half and captain Kennedy landed four penalty goals in all, adding to tries in each half from tireless backrow duo James Rooney and Jake Wall, in what was a tremendous advertisement for Leinster and Irish junior club rugby.

Peter O’Donnell’s men, including evergreen 46-year-old lock Jeff Mahon, learned their lessons from two previous league defeats to Enniscorthy this season, expertly retaining possession late on while Enniscorthy flanker Greg Jacob was in the sin-bin.

The Co Wexford club, gunning for their third Junior Cup crown in four years, more than played their part in this hugely memorable decider, scoring tries through prop Angelo Todisco and backs Hugh O’Neill and Ivan Jacob.

They led 12-11 at half-time and also 17-11 and 20-19 in the second half. However, Ashbourne – only in their second year in the competition – had the better scrum and crucially, a dead-eye kicker in Kennedy.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.