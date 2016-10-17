‘Words can’t say it . . . I miss him’: Limerick pays tribute to Foley

A shrine of red jerseys, scarves and hats grew outside Thomond Park in Limerick on Monday as people mourned Anthony Foley, the Munster Rugby head coach who died suddenly in Paris at the weekend at the age of 42.

Noel “Buddha” Healy, the president of Shannon Rugby Club and former Munster player, wept as he paid tribute to his “mentor”. “He’ll always be alive in my heart. He was a very very good friend, and I just don’t want to let him go. Words can’t say it . . . I miss him.”

Healy was driving last Sunday when he received news of Foley’s death in Paris, where he was with the Munster team for their match against Racing 92. “I nearly crashed the van. I just broke down. I cried and cried.”

Chilling out

He added: “Anthony was out walking around Paris with the lads, not on the beer, but chilling out before the big match. He went up to bed and missed breakfast the following morning.

“The boys made a joke that he was looking for a lie-in. But, a little later, when he didn’t show, someone was summoned to go to his room to get him up. Unfortunately, he didn’t get up.”

He said he and his wife later spent the day with Foley’s mother Sheila at her home in Killaloe, Co Clare.

The national flag flew at half mast and books of condolence were opened at local authority offices across Munster.

For a second day, rugby fans visited Thomond Park to remember the glory days led by Foley.

Mayor of Limerick, Kieran O’Hanlon said: “Our thoughts and prayers are foremost with Anthony’s family, his wife and children. We have to be there to support them in every way we can.”

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan, who socialised with Foley and his family a few weeks ago, also paid tribute: “He wasn’t loquacious; a man of few words, but solid as a rock, and you could always depend on him.”

Deepest sympathy

The Bishop of Limerick, Brendan Leahy, expressed his deepest sympathy on behalf of the diocese.

“It’s fair to say that the news of Anthony’s sudden passing simply took all our breaths away at the weekend. It’s one of those moments we will always remember – where we were when we heard the news.

“Anthony Foley was simply that big of a figure in the lives of every sports fan from Limerick, Clare and, of course, the wider Munster and Ireland fan base.

“The admiration in which he was held as a sportsman and person was very much reflected in the volumes of tributes that have come from right around the world.”