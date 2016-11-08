Wales to hand teenage winger Keelan Giles debut against Pumas

Ospreys teenager Keelan Giles has been described as an “X-factor” player after being called into Wales’ autumn Test squad. The 18-year-old uncapped wing replaces Hallam Amos, who suffered a shoulder injury during Wales’ 32-8 defeat to Australia at the weekend and now faces probable surgery.

Giles, who starred for Wales Under-20s last season and has scored eight tries in five Ospreys appearances this season, is expected to feature against Argentina at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Many pundits have compared Giles to Wales’ all-time record try scorer Shane Williams, given his blistering pace and dazzling footwork.

“We have got a lot of good players, a lot of good wingers,” Wales skills coach Neil Jenkins said. “Keelan has got to take his chance with both hands and show the coaches and the players involved what he is all about. He has already done it with the Ospreys, and I am sure he will do that in our environment.

“He has got a little bit of X-factor about him. He is a different player to some of the other guys we’ve got.

Wales’ interim head coach Rob Howley is due to name his team for the Pumas’ visit on Thursday, and there will be changes following Australia’s demolition job.

Strengthen

Gareth Davies is expected to replace injured scrumhalf Rhys Webb, while skipper Sam Warburton, lock Alun Wyn Jones and centre Jonathan Davies should all be back in the mix, and Liam Williams will strengthen Howley’s back-three options if he has regained full fitness.

The Wallabies inflicted the heaviest home defeat on Wales for 10 years, and Jenkins knows from some of his experiences as an international player just how bad the feeling is.

“It’s what you dream of, representing your country, performing well and winning, but when things don’t go to plan, it’s not the best day and it does take quite a few days to get over it,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales have beaten Argentina in four of the countries’ last five meetings, but Jenkins knows their danger and has been impressed with how they have modified their game.

“After our performance on Saturday, they will certainly come here fancying their chances,” he said. “It is up to us to make sure that we play like we can play, and if we can do that, we are more than capable of doing a job on Saturday and winning the game.

“They play a high-risk, high-reward game now.

“There are an incredible number of offloads in their game, quick-tap penalties, quick lineouts and the like. They play at a high tempo, and we are going to have to be on the money on Saturday.”