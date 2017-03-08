Wales resist the urge to change for Irish visit

Wales boss Rob Howley has named an unchanged team for Friday’s RBS 6 Nations clash against Ireland in Cardiff.

Howley keeps faith with the team beaten 29-13 by Scotland at Murrayfield 11 days ago

Bath forwards Taulupe Faletau and Luke Charteris, who had been tipped in some quarters to start, again feature among the replacements.

And openside flanker Justin Tipuric will win his 50th cap, packing down alongside back-row colleagues Sam Warburton and Ross Moriarty.

A number of Wales players came under an intense media spotlight following a second-half implosion in Edinburgh when Scotland scored 20 unanswered points to claim their first victory in the fixture since 2007.

But Howley has not reached for any panic button, opting to say same-again as Wales look to derail Ireland’s Six Nations title hopes.

Wing George North is among those retained, despite questions being raised about his defensive work at Murrayfield, and he forms Wales’ back-three with Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams.

Howley said: “We felt it was important the same group of players had the opportunity to go out and perform on Friday, so we have named an unchanged match-day squad.

“Friday night is an opportunity for us.

“There is a lot of experience in our group, and you don’t become a bad team overnight.

“We want to show what we can do, and that experience will be very important this week.

“We know we need to be more clinical and we need to execute better under pressure, and we have been working hard on that during the last few weeks.

“Ireland are one of the in-form sides in world rugby and are coached very well and packed with experience, and there are a number of interesting match-ups across both teams.

“We always say we are fortunate to have the best supporters in the world, and we are eager to put in a performance for them under the lights at the Principality Stadium on Friday.”

Tipuric, who made his Test debut in 2011, joins a small group players who have reached 50 caps when the majority of their appearances came as a replacement.

Friday night will be the Ospreys forward’s 24th start for his country, following former hooker Huw Bennett, who reached a half-century of Wales appearances through 21 starts and 29 runs off the bench.

Ireland, meanwhile, have won five of the previous eight Six Nations games against Wales in Cardiff, and they will arrive as favourites.

Wales, beaten by England and Scotland in their last two fixtures, have not suffered three successive Six Nations defeats in one season for 10 years.

WALES: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis; Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones; Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Samson Lee, Luke Charteris, Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Sam Davies, Jamie Roberts.