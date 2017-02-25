Vincent Clerc: ‘France will relish the role of the underdog’
Ireland’s tormentor-in-chief believes old boss Guy Noves can deliver success for Les Bleus
Vincent Clerc scored seven tries in four matches against Ireland between 2004 and 2008, including the winner at Croke Park in 2007. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
Vincent Clerc, Les Bleus enfant terrible, is responsible for arrowing more pain into Irish rugby hearts than any humongous French bruiser. At 35 now, it’s almost fitting that Clerc’s career has finally been slowed by a ruptured Achilles tendon. No other way to stop the winger immortalised in Guy Noves Toulouse dynasty.