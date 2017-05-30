Uncapped duo in Ireland Under-20 XV for World Cup opener

Ireland Under-20 head coach Peter Malone has named two uncapped players in the team for their World Championship opener against Italy on Wednesday.

Conor Dean has been named at outhalf and Diarmuid Barron has been named at hooker.

In the backs, Jonny Stewart will partner Dean in the halfback partnership. Jack Kelly has been named at fullback, with Colm Hogan and Calvin Nash named on the wings. Gavin Mullin and Ciaran Frawley team up again to their central pairing positions.

Up front, Barron will join Joey Conway and Charlie Connolly in the front row with Fineen Wycherley and Oisin Dowling named in the second row. Marcus Rea, Paul Boyle and Gavin Coombes make up the backrow.

Speaking ahead of the opening game, Malone said “This Junior World Championship is always an exciting competition and the we are looking forward to the challenge ahead of us.

“We are looking forward to the game against Italy and starting the tournament. Having played them a few months ago in the Six Nations, we know they are not a team to be underestimated, but the team are excited, focused and determined to make a good start.”

Ireland’s Pool B fixtures will be shown live on Eir Sport. The tournament will also be shown on ITV and streamed via the World Rugby website.

IRELAND Under-20s: Jack Kelly (Dublin University/ Leinster); Colm Hogan (Dublin University/ Munster), Gavin Mullin (UCD/ Leinster), Ciaran Frawley (UCD/ Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster / Munster); Conor Dean (St. Mary’s/ Leinster), Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/ Ulster); Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/ Munster), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/ Munster), Charlie Connolly (Dublin University/ Leinster); Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/ Munster), Oisin Dowling (Lansdowne/ Leinster); Marcus Rea (Queen’s University/ Ulster), Paul Boyle (Lansdowne/ Leinster) (capt), Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/ Munster).

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster), Greg McGrath (Lansdowne/ Leinster), Peter Cooper (Belfast Harlequins/ Ulster), Jack Regan (UCD/ Leinster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians/ Connacht), Jack Stafford (Shannon/ Munster), Angus Curtis (Queen’s University/ Ulster), Alan Tynan (Young Munster/ Munster).

World Rugby Championship fixtures:

Pool B:

Ireland v Italy

Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Wednesday May 31st, 3.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time

Ireland v Scotland

Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Sunday June 4th, 1pm local time/10am Irish time

Ireland v New Zealand

Kutaisi Stadium, Kutaisi, Thursday June 8th, 3.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time

Semi-finals

Avchala Stadium or Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, Tuesday June 13th

Play-offs

Avchala Stadium or Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, Sunday June 18th.