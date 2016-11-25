Ulster versus Zebre game called off due to frozen pitch

Supporters should retain their tickets as they will be valid for the rearranged fixture

Referee Craig Evans postpones the match after inspecting the frozen pitch. Photograph: Brian Little/Inpho

Friday evening’s Guinness Pro12 fixture between Ulster and Zebre has been postponed after a late decision by the referee.

The surface was deemed unplayable due to certain areas of the pitch being frozen.

Ulster Rugby say they “will work with Pro12 Rugby and Zebre Rugby to reschedule the fixture and a new date will be announced in due course.”

Supporters should retain their tickets as they will be valid for the rearranged game.

The fixture was to kick-off at Kingspan Stadium at 7.35pm, and play live on BBC2. The hosts were hoping to reignite their stalled season - having won just one of their last five matches in all competitions including suffering a defeat against Munster, for the first time in seven matches at home.

Flanker Chris Henry had been named in the Ulster team, returning following shoulder surgery to play his first game since the Pro12 semi-final defeat to Leinster last season.

