Ulster’s Dan Tuohy joins Bristol with immediate effect

Ulster lock Dan Tuohy will play under Pat Lam next season after it was announced he is to join Bristol with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old joined Ulster from Exeter in 2009, and will return to his native West Country after making 136 appearances for the province.

Tuohy made his Test debut for Ireland against the All Blacks in 2010, and went on to represent his country on 11 occasions.

On Tuohy’s departure, Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss said: “When Bristol made the approach, it was only fair that we considered it and the outcome is very suitable for all parties.

“We are pretty well stocked in the second row with Franco van der Merwe, Iain Henderson, Alan O’Connor, Pete Browne, Robbie Diack and Kieran Treadwell all providing good options for us. We also have young up and coming locks John Donnan and Alex Thompson in our rugby programme.

“We would like to thank Dan for his contribution to Ulster Rugby and wish him well as he embarks on a new challenge with Bristol.”

Tuohy said: “I have a huge hole to fill on Friday nights now but I can’t wait for the new challenges that Bristol presents. I was born in Bristol and raised just down the road, which adds to my excitement of going there.”

Tuohy’s move to Bristol follows the news on Monday Connacht coach Lam is to take over the Premiership’s basement club in the summer.