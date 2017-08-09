TV View: Solid debut from strong pundits as Ireland get job done
Not the team’s job to get youth of Ireland up off the couch to lower their obesity levels
Ireland’s Ciara Griffin celebrates scoring her side’s second try against Australia in the World Cup clash at Belfield. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
There was, to be honest, a certain amount of relief when Katy McLean hoofed that kick-off in the England v Spain game to get the World Cup under way, the build-up to our hosting of the tournament having begun to take on an interminable feel, with an over-generous helping of overkill.