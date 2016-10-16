Tributes pour in on social media following Anthony Foley’s death

Munster head coach Anthony Foley has died in Paris, aged 42.

A veteran of Irish and Munster rugby, Foley played for Ireland 62 times, captaining his country on three occasions. He also led Munster to their first European Cup victory in 2006. In all, he made 86 appearances in European competition for his province before taking over as Head Coach in 2014.

Munster’s Champions Cup opening game against Racing 92, which was due to take place at 3.15 this afternoon, has been cancelled.

Fans, pundits and former players have been playing tribute to the former Ireland captain on social media.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the Foley family and to all at @Munsterrugby on the passing of a legend. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/h6d14SEhu1 — St Munchin's College (@stmunchins) October 16, 2016

Absolutely devastated for Anthony Foley's family and the Munster and Irish rugby families, we have lost a real hero #ripaxel pic.twitter.com/VXiTrhOTsX — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) October 16, 2016

Here at Offaly Senior Football Final & the whole crowd are like myself, shocked & deeply saddened to hear of the death of Anthony Foley. RIP — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) October 16, 2016

Impossible to process the devastating news of Munster coach Anthony Foley's untimely passing. A giant falls. RIP. — Roy Curtis (@RoyCurtis68) October 16, 2016

Les supporters du @Munsterrugby saluent la mémoire de Anthony Foley 2/2 pic.twitter.com/uZ4VrBilYo — Racing 92 (@racing92) October 16, 2016

A truly sad day for rugby fans everywhere. RIP Anthony Foley pic.twitter.com/g9bLlmqPA0 — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) October 16, 2016

Due to the tragic passing in Paris of @MunsterRugby Head Coach and former captain, Anthony Foley, today's Round 1 match has been postponed
October 16, 2016

The Racing 92 vs Munster game today in Paris has been postponed after the sad news of Anthony Foley's passing pic.twitter.com/Wq1l8rDarA — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) October 16, 2016

Sadness clouding Munster Rugby in Paris pic.twitter.com/jitXKFXTJn — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) October 16, 2016

On those early mythical Munster European days he was the mythical man at its heart. He was also a top top bloke. His poor family. #RIPAxel — Ryle Nugent (@RyleNugentRTE) October 16, 2016

Our thoughts and prayers are with Anthony's family and friends, and everyone involved with @Munsterrugby #RugbyFamily #RIP https://t.co/yusz3SSDDl — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 16, 2016

Clontarf would like to extend it's deepest sympathies to all at @shannonrfc @Munsterrugby and the Foley family at this tragic time #RIPAxel pic.twitter.com/X34wAGEumj — Clontarf Rugby Club (@ClontarfRugby) October 16, 2016

We're absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of Anthony Foley. Our thoughts&prayers are with his wife Olive,his children& his family — Shannon RFC (@shannonrfc) October 16, 2016

Distraught at the tragic news of Anthony Foley,great friend,teammate & legend.Super form last weekend at Mick Galwey's 50th.Incomprehensible pic.twitter.com/lpnGMvnN2x — Frankie Sheahan (@FrankieSheahan) October 16, 2016