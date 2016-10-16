Tributes pour in on social media following Anthony Foley’s death

Foley’s former school – St Munchin’s College – among those remembering the back-row

Munster captain Anthony Foley (L) and manager Alan Gaffney celebrate with the Celtic Cup after beating Llanelli Scarlets in 2005. Munster head coach Anthony Foley has died at the team hotel in Paris, the Irish club have announced. Photo: Haydn West/PA Wire

Munster captain Anthony Foley (L) and manager Alan Gaffney celebrate with the Celtic Cup after beating Llanelli Scarlets in 2005. Munster head coach Anthony Foley has died at the team hotel in Paris, the Irish club have announced. Photo: Haydn West/PA Wire

 

Munster head coach Anthony Foley has died in Paris, aged 42.

A veteran of Irish and Munster rugby, Foley played for Ireland 62 times, captaining his country on three occasions. He also led Munster to their first European Cup victory in 2006. In all, he made 86 appearances in European competition for his province before taking over as Head Coach in 2014.

Munster’s Champions Cup opening game against Racing 92, which was due to take place at 3.15 this afternoon, has been cancelled.

Fans, pundits and former players have been playing tribute to the former Ireland captain on social media.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.