Top two women’s hockey teams make it four wins out of four

The November 12th meeting in Dublin between Hermes-Monkstown and Cork Harlequins has an appetising look about it as both sides made it four wins out of four on Saturday in the EY Hockey League.

Harlequins had taken all the points from three away games but Pegasus were their first opponents from the top half of the table. That test got a little sterner when they fell behind in the first quarter to a Katie Morris goal, but by half time they led 2-1, Karen Bateman deflecting home a penalty corner before Rebecca Barry gave the home side the lead. Olivia Roycroft’s drag flick from a penalty corner two minutes into the final quarter sealed the points for Harlequins.

A goal from Anna O’Flanagan gave Hermes-Monkstown victory over Loreto, the score coming in the third quarter of a closely fought game at Rathdown.

UCD kept within two points of the top two by beating Ulster Elks 4-1 at Belfield. Railway Union and Pembroke Wanderers both had unsuccessful trips to the North. Cecelia Joyce levelled for Railway after Lucy McKee had put Ards a goal up, but Chloe Brown’s third-quarter penalty corner was the decider. Goals from Laura Johnston and Gemma Frazer in the final period gave Belfast Harlequins a 2-0 win over Pembroke.