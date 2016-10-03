The rugby review: Five things we learned from the weekend

NEUTRAL OFFICIALS

This issue of neutral match officials is a major bugbear in the Pro12 when there are outcome defining decisions made by referees. It doesn’t matter whether they are right or wrong in their calls; it’s not fair on the officials to have their integrity questioned based on where they were born.

The Guinness Pro12 organisers have made strides forward in spending money on neutral television match officials and on occasions one of the assistant referees but it would make sense to have a cross pollination of referees in the Pro12, Aviva Premiership and French Top 14.

The money to facilitate that process should be taken from the revenue generated by television, marketing, advertising and ticket sales from the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments.

After all if Wayne Barnes refereed in France, John Lacey in England and Pascal Gauzere in Ireland more often for example, it would surely foster a greater entente cordiale between the clubs and officials, as they got used to each others’ styles, benefitting both domestic leagues and European competitions.

JARED PAYNE

It should be compulsory for young players to watch the way Jared Payne plays rugby, borne from an innate understanding of the game and his ability to make excellent decisions in attack and defence. There are two really striking elements to the way that he plays, the intelligence he frequently demonstrates and the skill set he possesses.

There were very few highlights to Ulster’s scrappy win over the Ospreys, a victory that Les Kiss described as fortunate but what does stand out is the work of Irish international Payne, Louis Ludik and second half replacement Ruan Pienaar that helped to sway the tie in the home side’s favour, at a time when foreign-born players and contract issues are very much in vogue.

RETURN OF SOME FAMILIAR FACES

It was nice to observe the return from long term injury of Irish internationals Peter O’Mahony and Tommy Bowe for their respective provinces, Munster and Ulster at the weekend. Coincidentally it appears that Munster’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and his Ulster counterpart Les Kiss decreed that the players would enjoy a strikingly similar graduated reintroduction.

Bowe and O’Mahony came on as second half replacements in the 59th and 60th minutes respectively. Robbie Henshaw is an outside bet to make his Leinster debut this weekend or for the opening Champions Cup fixture against Castres Olympique while Sean O’Brien should be back in action by the end of the month.

BRAIN TRAUMA

The worrying accumulation of head injuries in rugby continues. Continuing from Connacht and Ireland prop Nathan White’s unfortunate enforced retirement with the legacy of a concussion issue from a game against Leinster in the RDS last season, three Cardiff players had to be replaced in the first half of the Pro12 game against Leinster at the Arms Park.

Two failed the Head Injury Assessment (HIA) while it transpired that Wales and Lions captain Sam Warburton suffered a fractured cheekbone in a clash of heads. There will always be accidental clashes and collisions but with a more nuanced interpretation of the laws by referees some can be avoided. Nick Williams’ clearout on Mike Ross, shoulder to head, being a case in point of where the letter of the law and the spirit are very much at odds.

MULTI TALENTED

Dunmanway native Darren Sweetnam is beginning to show the consistent excellence that those who recognised his potential when introduced as a 19-year-old to the Munster academy four years ago, enthused about. His hurling prowess is well documented while he’s also played underage international badminton and hockey for Ireland as well as rugby.

Now 23, and given regular opportunities in the first team at Munster, it will be interesting to see is the former Bandon Grammar boy can make an impression in the Champions Cup in the same vein that he’s managed in the Pro 12. He’s got the raw materials, pace, footwork, aerial ability; it’s his ability to refine his game and develop skill sets that represent the biggest challenge in the short term.