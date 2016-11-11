Success of Women’s Rugby World Cup will help 2023 bid

In the five-minute stroll from Belfast’s Europa Hotel to the City Hall on Wednesday it was difficult not to bump into some of the World Rugby top brass or an IRFU committee man.

They were out in force in the city centre for the Women’s Rugby World Cup pool draw. The IRFU are fully supporting the event, but they were also out in numbers in Belfast as they realise how important a good tournament in August is for their other project in 2023.

When the women’s event kicks off in UCD before moving to Belfast for the knock-out stages, the perceived success or otherwise will have a bearing on what view World Rugby will take on Ireland’s bid for the men’s 2023 tournament. It is now down to three candidates: France, South Africa and Ireland.

World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper was not giving much away in an annex to the Great Room in City Hall, but he did lay out a stall of sorts.

“In Ireland we are expecting a fantastic atmosphere, big crowds,” said the World Rugby chief executive. He was talking about the women’s tournament and setting the bar at the height World Rugby expects it to be.

“This has been a great pool draw today,” Gosper said. “We are feeling huge enthusiasm from the union in itself, from all of the authorities be it from the town hall, the government and so on.

“It probably helps that there is another World Cup bid happening at the same time. This is a chance to demonstrate passion and enthusiasm so that’s good. So far this is looking like an amazing women’s World Cup.”

Final bids

There’s no doubt the two events are very different, but Gosper sees August as an opportunity to advance the men’s bid, which will add another level of urgency to get it right both North and South of the Border.

The decision on that will be taken next November after World Rugby have scrutinised the final bids.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it’s mainly the passion of the people that are hosting it,” said Gosper. “So Ireland have that opportunity to demonstrate what great hosts they are and that can’t be a bad thing”

The men’s bid also includes playing matches in Kingspan Stadium in south Belfast as well as at the GAA ground Casement Park in west Belfast. That development has been stalled but has now received the green light from the GAA and local residents.

The GAA hopes to start building the new stadium in Andersonstown next year and be finished by the end of 2019.

Both parts of the island are expected to put on a show.

“From a scale point of view maybe it’s not probably at the same level,” said Gosper, comparing the women’s event with the more established men’s competition. “But I think a lot of what you guys do in a World Cup for women is what you do in a World Cup for men in the logistics and in what you are thinking about.”