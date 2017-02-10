Stomach bug threatening to rule Rory Best out of Italy game

Leinster’s James Tracy a potential late call-up to the match squad if required

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Rob Kearney and Rory Best at Carton House on Thursday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Captain Rory Best must shake off a stomach bug to face Italy in Saturday’s Six Nations encounter in Rome.

Hooker Best missed Ireland’s captain’s run at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday, remaining at the team hotel in a bid to beat his illness.

Munster’s Niall Scannell would be in line to start should Best fail to recover, with Leinster’s James Tracy a potential late call-up to the match squad if required.

Ireland may now have to hunt their first Six Nations victory of the campaign without their 101-cap skipper, with Ulster’s Best in a clear race against time for full fitness.

Joe Schmidt’s men lost out 27-22 in Scotland last weekend and must win in Rome to kick-start their tournament.

Vice captain Jamie Heaslip would take the armband in Best’s absence, but Ireland are clearly giving 34-year-old Best every chance of a recovery.

Ireland entered the Six Nations without 56-cap hooker Sean Cronin, the experienced Leinster man ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring problem.

That has opened the door for the uncapped Scannell to step up, and the 24-year-old from Munster remained an unused replacement in Scotland.

Leinster hooker Tracy made a try-scoring Test debut in Ireland’s 52-21 victory over Canada in Dublin in November.

The 25-year-old was initially overlooked for selection for Ireland’s Azzurri clash, but has been omitted from the Leinster squad to face Treviso in Italy on Sunday.

