Steff Evans cleared to play in Pro12 final against Munster

Winger was sent off in win over Leinster as Scarlets reached their first ever final

Scarlets’ Steff Evans is sent off by referee Marius Mitrea at the RDS. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Scarlets' Steff Evans is sent off by referee Marius Mitrea at the RDS. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Scarlets winger Steff Evans has been cleared to play in this weekend’s Pro12 final against Munster.

Evans was shown a red card in Friday’s semi-final win over Leinster at the RDS, when referee Marius Mitrea deemed his tackle on Garry Ringrose to be a dangerous one.

However, the disciplinary panel which convened in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning found that; “the tackle only became dangerous as a result of the intervention of Scarlets number three (Samson Lee).

“The panel having directed itself under reference to the decision of the appeal committee in Ross Ford and Jonny Gray (RWC 2015) decided, by a majority, that this meant that the red card should be rescinded. The player is therefore free to play.”

Ford and Gray had a three week suspension overturned after a similar tip tackle citing during Scotland’s 2015 Rugby World Cup win over Samoa.

