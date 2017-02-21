Simmering Six Nations nears boiling point with eliminators

Tournament about to open up as weather improves and teams chase bonus points

Gerry Thornley

Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton and Robbie Henshaw will hope to make inroads in the France defence this weekend. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

There hasn’t been a pivotal Six Nations round three quite like it. For the first time since 2013, five of the six teams have managed at least one win in the opening two rounds, and while that would have meant a four-way tie in second place on two points under the traditional scoring system, even with the advent of bonus points only one point separates Ireland in second and Scotland in fifth.

