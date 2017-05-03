Shortlists revealed for Rugby Players Ireland awards

Rob Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, CJ Stander, Conor Murray vie for Player’s player gong

Gavin Cummiskey

Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, CJ Stander and Conor Murray are shortlisted for Players’ Player award. Photograph: Inpho

The Zurich players’ player of the year award is between Robbie Henshaw, Tadhg Furlong, CJ Stander and Conor Murray. The winner will be announced at the Rugby Players Ireland annual dinner on May 10th in Dublin.

Stander won the award in 2016.

Ireland captain Paula Fitzpatrick is up against props Leah Lyons and Lindsay Peat for the women’s XVs player of the year. 

One from Joey Carbery, Garry Ringrose and Darren Sweetnam will be named the Nevin Spence young player of the year. Sweetnam, 23, is a year older than Ringrose, who has also been nominated for European player of the year, along with Stander, but the Munster winger has made an impressive transition from Cork hurler to professional rugby player.

Carbery’s rise, since helping Clontarf to the AIL title last season, has been nothing short of meteoric.

Try of the season is between Craig Gilroy (versus Italy in the Six Nations) and the Henshaw or Murray touch downs in victory over New Zealand.

The Irish Times supporters player of the season is between Furlong, Henshaw, Murray, Stander, Paddy Jackson, John Muldoon and Charles Piutau. Voting takes place at:  

http://www.irishtimes.com/sport/rugby/player-of-the-year.

ZURICH PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)
Conor Murray (Munster)
CJ Stander (Munster)

NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 
Joey Carbery (Leinster)
Garry Ringrose (Leinster)
Darren Sweetnam (Munster)

BNY MELLON RUGBY PLAYERS IRELAND HALL OF FAME
Recipient to be announced later this week.

VOLKSWAGEN TRY OF YEAR 
Craig Gilroy (Italy v Ireland)
Robbie Henshaw (Ireland v New Zealand)
Conor Murray (Ireland v New Zealand)

IRISH TIMES SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 
Tadhg Furlong
Robbie Henshaw
Paddy Jackson
John Muldoon
Conor Murray
Charles Piutau
CJ Stander

ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO IRISH SOCIETY 
The award will be presented at the ceremony on Wednesday 10th May 2016.

BNY MELLON WOMEN’S XVs PLAYER OF THE YEAR 
Paula Fitzpatrick
Leah Lyons
Lindsay Peat

DRUIDS GLEN HOTEL & GOLF RESORT MOMENT OF THE YEAR 2017
Voted by the public on Twitter @druidsglen (#DruidsMoment17) the Rugby Moment of the Year will be unveiled at the Awards ceremony on Wednesday 10th May 2017. 

VODAFONE MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE 2017
Ronan Loughney (Connacht)
Jack McGrath (Leinster)
Ruan Pienaar (Ulster)

MASON ALEXANDER WOMEN’S SEVENS PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2017
Ashleigh Baxter
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
Megan Williams

