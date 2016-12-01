Seven-week ban for Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto for stamping

He was sent off against England after video replays showed him stamping on Joe Marler

Referee Pascal Gauzere shows a red card to Argentina’s Enrique Pieretto Heilan at Twickenham Stadium. Photograph: PA

Referee Pascal Gauzere shows a red card to Argentina’s Enrique Pieretto Heilan at Twickenham Stadium. Photograph: PA

 

Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto has received a seven-week ban for stamping during the Pumas’ Twickenham defeat against England last Saturday.

Substitute Pieretto was sent off by French referee Pascal Gauzere after the official consulted video replays of a second-half incident that showed him stamping on England prop Joe Marler.

A statement released by the autumn international disciplinary said that Pieretto appeared by video conference before a World Rugby-appointed disciplinary committee, when he accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, but claimed it did not warrant a red card.

The disciplinary committee disagreed with Pieretto’s view, though, and believed it was a red card offence.

“As for sanction, the disciplinary committee determined that Mr Pieretto’s actions had been intentional and that they merited a top-end entry point based on World Rugby’s scale of seriousness, which carries a nine-week playing suspension,” the statement read.

“The disciplinary committee further determined that there were no aggravating factors and that there were some mitigating factors, such that his playing suspension be reduced by two weeks.”

Taking into account 21-year-old’s Pieretto’s playing commitments — he does not have any before early February — he will be free to play again on March 20th next year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.