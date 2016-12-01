Seven-week ban for Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto for stamping

Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto has received a seven-week ban for stamping during the Pumas’ Twickenham defeat against England last Saturday.

Substitute Pieretto was sent off by French referee Pascal Gauzere after the official consulted video replays of a second-half incident that showed him stamping on England prop Joe Marler.

A statement released by the autumn international disciplinary said that Pieretto appeared by video conference before a World Rugby-appointed disciplinary committee, when he accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, but claimed it did not warrant a red card.

The disciplinary committee disagreed with Pieretto’s view, though, and believed it was a red card offence.

“As for sanction, the disciplinary committee determined that Mr Pieretto’s actions had been intentional and that they merited a top-end entry point based on World Rugby’s scale of seriousness, which carries a nine-week playing suspension,” the statement read.

“The disciplinary committee further determined that there were no aggravating factors and that there were some mitigating factors, such that his playing suspension be reduced by two weeks.”

Taking into account 21-year-old’s Pieretto’s playing commitments — he does not have any before early February — he will be free to play again on March 20th next year.