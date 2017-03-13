Scotland hooker Fraser Brown cited for dangerous tackle

Brown was sin-binned for his challenge on England’s Elliot Daly in Twickenham defeat

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Scotland’s hooker Fraser Brown walks off the pitch after recieving a yellow card during the Six Nations international at Twickenham. Photograph: Getty Images

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown could face a suspension after being cited for his dangerous tackle on Elliot Daly in Saturday’s Six Nations thumping by England.

Glasgow front-rower Brown was sin-binned for his challenge on England wing Daly in Scotland’s 61-21 loss, but now faces a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday to review the incident.

Brown could now miss Scotland’s closing Six Nations clash against Italy in Edinburgh on Saturday, if handed a ban.

French referee Mathieu Raynal opted to hand Brown a yellow card for his second-minute tackle on Daly after consultation with Television Match Official (TMO) Ben Skeen.

An independent disciplinary committee could now however rule Brown ought to have been handed a red card.

“Fraser Brown, the Scotland hooker, has been cited by the independent citing commissioner at Saturday’s Six Nations match between England and Scotland at Twickenham,” read a Six Nations statement.

“The cited offence, dangerous tackling, took place in the second minute of the match in which the cited player was yellow carded.

“The disciplinary hearing, before an independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee of three, is scheduled for London on Tuesday, March 14th.”

England retained their Six Nations title with their seven-try shaming of Scotland in London on Saturday, also equalling New Zealand’s world-record run of 18 consecutive victories.

Vern Cotter will be desperately seeking to salvage some pride in his final match as Scotland boss in Saturday’s Italy encounter, but the hosts may now have to do without Brown’s services.

