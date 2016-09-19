Saracens winger Chris Ashton charged with two acts of biting

Saracens winger Chris Ashton has been charged with two acts of biting by the Rugby Football Union and will appear before a disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, capped 39 times by England, is alleged to have bitten Northampton prop Alex Waller during Saturday’s 27-12 Aviva Premiership victory.

The two incidents occurred in the 24th and 25th minute of the clash at Allianz Park with Ashton’s mouth appearing to make contact with Waller’s hand during a tangle on the floor.

Ashton will appear before an RFU disciplinary panel chaired by Philip Evans QC, and also including Tom Rees and Paula Carter, in London.