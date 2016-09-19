Saracens winger Chris Ashton charged with two acts of biting

Former England winger is alleged to have bitten Northampton prop Alex Waller

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Saracens’ Chris Ashton during the Aviva Premiership match at Allianz Park, Barnet. Photograph: Paul Harding/PA

Saracens’ Chris Ashton during the Aviva Premiership match at Allianz Park, Barnet. Photograph: Paul Harding/PA

 

Saracens winger Chris Ashton has been charged with two acts of biting by the Rugby Football Union and will appear before a disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, capped 39 times by England, is alleged to have bitten Northampton prop Alex Waller during Saturday’s 27-12 Aviva Premiership victory.

The two incidents occurred in the 24th and 25th minute of the clash at Allianz Park with Ashton’s mouth appearing to make contact with Waller’s hand during a tangle on the floor.

Ashton will appear before an RFU disciplinary panel chaired by Philip Evans QC, and also including Tom Rees and Paula Carter, in London.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.