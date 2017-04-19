Sam Warburton set for Lions captaincy after photo leaked

Wales backrow is seen pictured alongside coaching staff ahead of squad announcement

Sam Warburton is set to be named captain of the British & Irish Lions for the summer tour of New Zealand. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Wales backrow forward Sam Warburton is set to be named captain of the British & Irish Lions for the summer tour of New Zealand.

Warburton would join Martin Johnson as the only other two time Lions captain after he also led Warren Gatland’s team to series victory over Australia in 2013. He had been widely tipped to lead the 2017 side too after standing down as captain of Wales for Alun Wyn Jones earlier this year.

In pictures leaked on Twitter, Warburton appears to be taking part in promotional photos alongside the Lions coaching staff making it highly likely that he will be announced as captain when Gatland reveals his squad at midday on Wednesday. It is likely that squad will feature a number of Welsh players from the side Gatland used to coach until taking a sabbatical to take charge of the Lions.

Jamie Roberts emerged as a surprise inclusion overnight, leapfrogging several midfield contenders such as England’s Jonathan Joseph. Other experienced England players such as George Ford, Mike Brown, Joe Launchbury, James Haskell and Chris Robshaw are all likely to miss out too.

(Guardian service)

