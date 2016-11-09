Rugby Statistics: Irish lineout proved effective launch-pad for points

Isolating the lineout as a microcosm of Ireland’s 40-29 victory over New Zealand at Soldier Field in Chicago reveals how pivotal this particular set-piece was in shaping the outcome of the match.

It’s not simply down to the points that ensued, drawing a direct correlation with the lineout as a starter play, but the negative impact for the team that conceded possession out of touch, both in momentum terms as well as on the scoreboard.

Ireland won 10 of their 12 lineouts while New Zealand managed a return of 12 from 15. At first glance there doesn’t appear to be much of a discrepancy between the teams but drilling down deeper unearths an appreciably different perspective, separating the veneer and core.

Joe Schmidt’s team won all eight lineouts on their throw in the opening 40-minutes, a couple scrappily, requiring a modicum of tidying up, but they never conceded possession to their opponents.

This pitch perfect outcome also instilled confidence and would have been a major factor in them electing to twice go to the corner from kickable penalty opportunities.

Ireland led 25-8 at the interval and 17 points came from lineouts as a starter play, either directly in the try scored by Jordi Murphy, indirectly in CJ Stander’s try, or in providing the initial pressure point for Ireland’s first penalty of the match.

Contrast that with New Zealand’s fortunes up until the interval.

They lost their second lineout of the match, tossing away the perfect platform on Ireland’s 22-metre line, when Murphy managed to force hooker Dane Coles to overthrow his captain Kieran Read and Stander gobbled up the loose ball.

Quick ball

Some 12 minutes later, New Zealand failed to secure possession in their third lineout, this time a six-man, as Stander distracted Jerome Kaino but they did reclaim the ball when an Irish boot flyhacked the loose ball and it rebounded to a black-clad player.

They also coughed up their fifth throw as Coles watched his effort sail over an under pressure Read, jumping at four.

New Zealand lost three of seven first-half lineouts; on 13 minutes when they trailed 5-10, on 25 minutes (8-18) and on 29 minutes (8-18).

When they did win quick ball off the top, they ate up the metres outside and had their opponents under considerable pressure.

There’s no doubt All Blacks’ coach Steve Hansen looked to recalibrate this aspect of the game during the half-time pep talk because New Zealand switched from throwing a preponderance of ball to the middle or six, for a more risk averse option of the front of the line option, more often than not, flanker Liam Squire, who took four balls.

Throwing to two in the lineout generally pre-empts a ‘catch-and-drive’ but Squire’s soft hands allowed his team to go off-the-top. It’s not really fit for purpose though in the pursuit of shifting possession wide quickly. They offered Ireland a first glimpse within 60 seconds of the restart but then within a minute opted for the catch-and-drive option, which they also performed in their 15th and last lineout of the match.

In between they generally plumped for the off-the-top option at two, or a shortened six-man lineout, taking quick ball from Read in the middle. New Zealand won their last eight lineouts of the match, and the final six, without a hint of trouble when they replaced a flanker, Jerome Kaino, with a bona fide secondrow in debutant and try scorer, Scott Barrett. He also pilfered an Irish throw.

Glorious opportunity

With Ireland leading 30-8, Jonathan Sexton kicked a penalty to touch, giving his side a lineout on the New Zealand 22-metre line.

It was a glorious opportunity but Jamie Heaslip was beaten to the ball and the All Blacks cleared to the halfway line. That was Ireland’s first turnover in their 10th lineout but the 12th would have a more costly outcome.

Scott Barrett read the throw on the Irish 22, getting his hand to the ball to win possession, and in a matter of seconds, New Zealand fullback Ben Smith was squeezing over for a try in the far corner, one that Beauden Barrett converted from the touchline. At that point Ireland led 30-22.

Ireland didn’t have another lineout in the last 25 minutes of the match while they didn’t really contest New Zealand ball on their four remaining throws.

It gives both Schmidt and Hansen plenty to mull over ahead of the game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

Ireland won their first nine lineouts and used it as a lucrative launch-pad for points and an excellent driving maul.

New Zealand were error-free on their last 10 throws but will be aware that ball-off-the-top at two isn’t going to get them to where they want to go quickly enough.

They will have colossus Brodie Retallick though and that will help on both sides of the throw. There’s plenty of revision to be done on both sides.