Rory Scannell comfortable at the top level and ready for more

Perhaps the hardest condemnation Munster had to face after losing to Saracens in the European semi-final was that they were just not good enough.

As they strained and pushed into the Saracens red zone, one of the certainties as the match unfolded towards the European champions was that the ‘home’ team were not – CJ Stander’s late touchdown aside – going to make the whitewash.

The heave and spirit was there, the drive and ambitions were there but the creative spark, the magical idea that often leads to promise was missing.

“I think we were a bit conservative in our attack,” says Rory Scannell. “When we got those chances in their 22 we didn’t take them and that’s the main thing we really learned from that game.

“It’s the same thing when you play the likes of Ospreys, Scarlets or Leinster. You have to take those chances.”

Scannell is one of the emergent players, wooed by Joe Schmidt during the Six Nations campaign and brought into the squad in preference to exile Ian Madigan.

Scannell knows eyes will be on him at inside centre when Munster face Ospreys this Saturday because, with an Irish side shorn of their Lions players set to tour USA and Japan, the possibility of following brother Niall onto the senior international club is there. Scannell was the 24th man for the game against Australia last Autumn.

Heating up

With the tour matches against Japan now inflated after this week’s 2019 World Cup draw which placed Ireland in the same group as the hosts, the summer is heating up.

“I got a bit of experience in Six Nations camps and when you get in there you realise you are very close and that that’s where you want to be,” he says. “Hopefully with lads away with the Lions it might open up an opportunity for me and we might both go. Yeah, that’s what I would be targeting.

Scannell joined brother Niall in the Irish Six Nations squad. Photo: Inpho

“When you are there warming up for those games you think, ‘gee, yeah, I really want to play now’. So being in there for the Six Nations I was quite close to a few match day squads with Johnny (Sexton) being out injured. You are there chomping at the bit. Hopefully the summer will offer an opportunity.

“When you are there you realise that you are not that far off and you learn a lot up there. When you are that close you get a bit more confident in yourself as well so hopefully I am close now.”

Schmidt, in his clever way, has both encouraged Scannell and left him in no doubt that if he does play, he has confidence that he will perform. The coach has empowered Scannell by backing him but Schmidt’s imprimatur does not come without a price of sorts.

The Munster playmaker is a different style of player from the physically impressive Robbie Henshaw. Scannell’s kicking ability and his passing differences come with their own value. His outhalf and fullback instincts are part of the prized package.

“He (Schmidt) just said that the guys who have played in midfield for him in the last few years have performed for him when they’ve been given the chance so it’s up to me really when I play with Munster to keep putting my hand up,” says Scannell.

“When that opportunity arises I have to take it. He just said to keep doing what I am doing. As a 12 I am a bit of a different player to Robbie. He is obviously very physical and I am a bit more of a distributor and kicker so it’s good to have that as a midfielder.”

Excitement

Ospreys, especially in Scannell’s area of the park, have a definite edge with Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar. But Scannell has been playing at this level long enough to feel more excitement than fear and to see the pair as a challenge, rather than a threat.

They have threats all over the field, a lot of international players. Webb and Biggar are probably their key men

The Lions duo make the Welsh side tick, with Webb a sniping threat, although – with Conor Murray fully fit to play – anxiety levels around the scrumhalf will drop.

Lions pick Biggar is a playmaker and a strong kicker but when he limped off last weekend after 47 minutes his place on the Lions’ tour, never mind at Thomond Park, was put in doubt.

“Yeah, Rhys Webb and Dan Biggar are obviously massive threats,” says Scannell. “They have been unbelievable for Ospreys and Wales the last few years so if we can shut them down we have a pretty good chance.

“They have threats all over the field, a lot of international players. Webb and Biggar are probably their key men.”

The Munster way has never strayed from doing what they do better than the opposition. Saracens was a little epiphany and, while Munster flaws were revealed, Scannell says they know it; they watched it, they analysed it and are in a better position to face Ospreys because of it. And so is he.

“Last year, as a young guy coming in to the team you are maybe more nervous about trying things,” he says. “You get a bit more experience. You feel a bit more confident and you try a few more things – that extra pass, kick, whatever it may be.

“We have a lot of dangerous backs. Hopefully I can look to put a few of those guys away in the next few games.”