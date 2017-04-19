Rory Best among 11 Irish players named in Lions squad

A total of 11 Irish players have been named in the Lions squad for this summer’s tour of New Zealand with Ireland captain Rory Best beating his England counterpart Dylan Hartley to to a place.

The entire Irish frontrow of Jack McGrath, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong were also included while Iain Henderson and Jared Payne were also rewarded with spots on the plane.

The 38 men tasked with taking on the All Blacks over three tests were announced by tour manager John Spencer in London today.

The Irish players in the squad are: Robbie Henshaw, Jared Payne, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Jack McGrath, Tadhg Furlong, CJ Stander, Sean O’Brien and Peter O’Mahony.

British and Irish Lions squad for tour of New Zealand:

Dan Biggar, Elliot Daly, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Leigh Halfpenny, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg, Jonathan Joseph, Conor Murray, George North, Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Jonathan Sexton, Tommy Seymour, Ben Te’o, Anthony Watson, Rhys Webb, Liam Williams, Ben Youngs, Rory Best, Dan Cole, Tadgh Furlong, Jamie George, Iain Henderson, Maro Itoje, Alan Wyn Jones, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Jack McGrath, Ross Moriarty,Sean O’Brien, Peter O’Mahony, Ken Owens, Kyle Sinkler, CJ Stander, Justin Tipuric, Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola, Sam Warburton (captain)