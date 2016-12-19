Rob Kearney to miss Leinster’s Pro12 clash with Munster

Rob Kearney, who withdrew early in the second half of Leinster’s match against Northampton in Franklin’s Gardens with an ankle injury, is unavailable for selection for his side’s clash with Munster at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Day.

Kearney will be reviewed at the start of next week for his availability for selection to face Ulster.

Outhalf Joey Carbery had an ankle operation last week for syndesmosis repair and will be out for up to six weeks, while Leinster winger, Dave Kearney, is also on the midterm injury list.

He saw a specialist last week and had an operation on an ankle injury and will also be out of rugby for six weeks.

There was better news for Cian Healy. The Irish prop, who was taken off for a head injury assessment in the 77th minute against Northampton, is fit to play.

His removal from the game was precautionary after a touchline video was reviewed by a Leinster medical team. Healy did not in fact suffer a head injury and has been cleared.

Johnny Sexton continues to be monitored in the Sports Injury Clinic. Sexton has not played since injuring his hamstring during the November series of internationals and continues to rehab.

There was good news for Billy Dardis, who has ended his rehab process for his shoulder and will take full part in training this week. He will be available for selection.

The Irish squad had a session in Carton House on Monday. The players will, however, return to their provinces for the remainder of the week.