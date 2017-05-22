Quinn Roux added to Ireland squad for US and Japan tests

Leinster give injury update on Ringrose, McGrath, Ruddock after Scarlets defeat

Quinn Roux at Connacht training in The Sportsgrounds, Galway. Photograph: Inpho

Quinn Roux at Connacht training in The Sportsgrounds, Galway. Photograph: Inpho

 

Connacht’s Quinn Roux has been added to the Ireland squad that will travel to the US and Japan for the June summer tour.

The 32 man squad will travel to New Jersey on June 5th ahead of their opening match against the USA Eagles, before flying to Japan for two tests against the Brave Blossoms.

Following Leinster’s Pro12 semi-final defeat to the Scarlets; Garry Ringrose, Luke McGrath and Rhys Ruddock will all be present when the Irish squad meet next week, for further assessment of their injuries.

Ringrose, who took a knock to his knee late in that game, will be assessed further by the Ireland medical team. However, Leinster say his injury “is not of concern at this stage.”

McGrath was removed for a Head Injury Assessment in the first half and did not return to play. He has entered the return to play protocols this week.

Ruddock left the field in the second half for an HIA, he has also entered the return to play protocols this week.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.