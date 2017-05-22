Quinn Roux added to Ireland squad for US and Japan tests

Connacht’s Quinn Roux has been added to the Ireland squad that will travel to the US and Japan for the June summer tour.

The 32 man squad will travel to New Jersey on June 5th ahead of their opening match against the USA Eagles, before flying to Japan for two tests against the Brave Blossoms.

Following Leinster’s Pro12 semi-final defeat to the Scarlets; Garry Ringrose, Luke McGrath and Rhys Ruddock will all be present when the Irish squad meet next week, for further assessment of their injuries.

Ringrose, who took a knock to his knee late in that game, will be assessed further by the Ireland medical team. However, Leinster say his injury “is not of concern at this stage.”

McGrath was removed for a Head Injury Assessment in the first half and did not return to play. He has entered the return to play protocols this week.

Ruddock left the field in the second half for an HIA, he has also entered the return to play protocols this week.