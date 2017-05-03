Ulster say Ruan Pienaar will be fit for Kingspan send-off

Stuart Olding’s injury is a ‘significant left ankle injury’, but others return for Leinster

Ruan Pienaar could play his last game for Ulster this weekend. Photograph: Getty Images

Ulster expect to have Chris Henry, Ruan Pienaar, Charles Piutau and Stuart McCloskey all available for Saturday’s Pro12 clash with Leinster.

Henry, who did not feature in last weekend’s 24-10 defeat to the Ospreys due to a calf tear, is “progressing well . . . and it is hoped that he’ll be available for the clash at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.”

Pienaar, who left the field in the first half of that defeat with a back spasm, is also expected to be available. The initial verdict was that he had looked to have played his last game for the province, but Ulster’s injury update on Wednesday morning has brought positive news on that front.

Piutau (elbow hyper extension) and McCloskey (left thigh haematoma) also suffered injuries at the Liberty Stadium.

“All three players are undergoing treatment and it’s hoped that they will be available for selection versus Leinster.”

Stuart Olding however sustained “a significant left ankle injury” which looks almost certain to sideline him for Ireland’s summer tour to Japan. “He will see an ankle specialist today (Wednesday) to decide on further management.”

Ulster effectively bade farewell to their play-off hopes by failing to extract even a bonus point from their defeat to the Ospreys.

They would not only have to beat Leinster at the Kingspan Stadium with a bonus point, and hope that the Ospreys earned nothing from their match away to the Scarlets, but would also need to make up 70 points in the sides’ respective points differentials for them to finish above the Ospreys in fourth place.

