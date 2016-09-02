Ulster open with win on emotionally-charged night

Ulster 29 Dragons 8

It doesn’t often happen that season-openers are overshadowed by events off the field but such has been the way this week in Ulster regarding the IRFU refusing a renewal of Ruan Pienaar’s contract beyond this season.

So it was scripted that the South African produced a particularly high profile display by scoring a try, making one and adding two conversions. His man of the match award was met with the second loudest cheer of the night, the first being when his name was announced as the teams ran out.

It was also more than useful that Ulster got off to a notably good start which they did by scoring five tries and taking maximum points from the game.

Replacement winger Rob Lyttle scored twice with Jacob Stockdale and skipper Rob Herring added the other tries.

The sense of anger at the IRFU’s decision was evident at Ravenhill and the presence of the Dragons couldn’t eclipse the emotion and neither really could Charles Piutau’s competitive debut.

But, for all that, the Welsh did their best to rattle the home side early on and roared into an 8-0 lead before Ulster rallied themselves with tries from Rob Lyttle, created by a Pienaar break and kick – he then also converted for good measure – and Jacob Stockdale put Les Kiss’s men 12-8 in front at the break.

The Welsh region got things going early with a sixth minute penalty from Nick Macleod and the Dragons out-half was instrumental in their try five minutes later when Brett Herron’s pass to no one was snaffled by the Welsh.

Macleod saw a mismatch out on the wing and his cross-kick was picked up by Pat Howard who easily beat the back-tracking Clive Ross in the corner.

Macleod failed to add the extras from a tight angle but the visitors were up 8-0.

Ulster needed a pick-me-up and fast. They got it from Pienaar who broke into open country following a turnover and Howard couldn’t deal with his kick through as it rolled over the line allowing Rob Lyttle – on for the injured Craig Gilroy – get the score after the TMO was brought into play.

Now with the bit between their teeth, the home side struck again when Jacob Stockdale collected his own kick through for a try in the corner which Pienaar failed to convert but Ulster had the lead for the first time at 12-8.

Despite some further pressure from the home side, they failed to add to the score and ended the half four points in front.

It didn’t last, though, and Ulster grabbed their second try three minutes in when Pienaar (who else) charged down Carl Meyer’s attempted clearance on the Dragons’ line and scored.

He, again, failed to nail the conversion though but Ulster now had some breathing space at 17-8 in front.

The bonus point now looked inevitable and it duly arrived five minutes after the hour.

Franco van der Merwe took an overthrown lineout form the Dragons and when Ulster spun the ball right, Piutau couldn’t wriggle free but gave Lyttle a pass which he gathered before spectacularly diving in at the corner, just avoiding touch.

Again, Pienaar couldn’t land the difficult conversion but the home side were home and dried at 22-8.

They crossed for their fifth off a lineout maul in the 72nd minute with Herring getting the score and Pienaar converting.

ULSTER: C Piutau; C Gilroy, S Olding, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Herron, R Pienaar; C Black, R Herring (capt), R Kane, P Browne, F van der Merwe, C Ross, S Reidy, R Wilson. Replacements: R Lyttle for Gilroy 15mins, A Warwick for Kane 38mins-h-t and 58mins, K McCall for Black 50 mins, A O’Connor for Browne 56mins , Robbie Diack for Wilson 56mins, S Windsor for McCloskey 60mins, J Andrew for Reidy 72mins, P Marshall for Piutau 72mins.

DRAGONS: C Meyer, A Warren, S Beard, J Dixon, P Howard, N Macleod, S Pretorius; S Hobbs, T Rhys Thomas (capt), C Mitchell, C Hill, R Landman, O Griffiths, N Cudd, E Jackson. Replacements: L Evans for Griffiths 24mins, L Fairbrother for Michell 30 mins, T Morgan for Beard 35mins, N Crosswell for Lyndman half time, R Buckley for Hobbs 47mins, T Davies for TR Thomas 67minS.

Referee: M Mitrea (FIR).