Ulster make five changes to starting XV for Edinburgh trip

Les Kiss has made five changes for Ulster’s Pro12 tussle against Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield on Friday night.

Brett Herron, Rob Lyttle and Sam Windsor come in to start in the backline, with Pete Browne and Clive Ross joining the pack for the crucial clash against the Scottish side, currently in 8th place in the table.

Academy player Aaron Cairns could make his senior debut after being named among the replacements.

Neither Paddy Jackson or Stuart Olding feature in the squad. Jackson is not available due to game-management issues, while Olding is currently sidelined with a hip flexor issue.

The duo have been assisting police in relation to alleged sex offences after being arrested in late June. They both reject the allegations. Jackson was left out of the 27-man Ireland squad that travelled to Chicago for the game against New Zealand on Saturday, for what were described as “personal reasons”.

The Ulster front five is unchanged from the one that faced Munster last weekend; Callum Black, Rob Herring and Wiehahn Herbst occupy the front row spots, while Dan Tuohy and Franco van der Merwe continue in the second row.

Browne will start in the number six jersey for the first time, with Ross named as the other flanker. Sean Reidy, who signed a three-year contract extension earlier this week, will pack down at number eight.

Ruan Pienaar and Herron are selected in the half back positions, while Windsor will earn his third cap when he lines out in midfield alongside Luke Marshall.

Lyttle will be joined in the back three by experienced internationals Tommy Bowe and Charles Piutau.

Cairns is added to the panel following impressive displays for Ballynahinch RFC, while the 24-year-old has also collected two Man of the Match awards for the Ulster A team already this season.

John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Andy Warwick, Conor Joyce and Paul Marshall remain on the bench, while Robbie Diack and Jacob Stockdale, who was a late withdrawal from the squad last week, complete the match day 23.

ULSTER: C Piutau; T Bowe, L Marshall, S Windsor, R Lyttle, B Herron, R Pienaar; C Black, R Herring (captain), W Herbst, D Tuohy, F van der Merwe, P Browne, C Ross, S Reidy.

Replacements: J Andrew, K McCall, A Warwick, R Diack, C Joyce, P Marshall, A Cairns, J Stockdale.